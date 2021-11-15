Southeastern Grocers Launches Local Supplier Program to Expand Regional Offerings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is hosting a local supplier sourcing event to collaborate with local businesses, and in turn, provide stores with an expanded variety of local products. Continuing the grocer’s commitment to support the communities it serves, the Local Supplier Connect program will give local businesses within SEG’s five-state footprint the opportunity to showcase their products for a chance to be featured on Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store shelves.

Dewayne Rabon, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our communities are our heart and soul, and we are committed to helping them thrive. The Local Supplier Connect program allows us to expand local offerings in our stores and source products from the very communities we serve. As a grocer in the Southeast, we are proud of our roots, and we strive to share and encourage the culture of our communities by highlighting local products in each of our stores.”

SEG is partnering with ECRM and RangeMe to source, qualify and connect suppliers with the appropriate buyers. During the Local Supplier Connect virtual event in Spring 2022, participants will have the opportunity to engage with SEG buyers and category managers to share their company background, product information and marketing plans.

The upcoming supplier sourcing event follows SEG’s successful Supplier Diversity Conference in May of this year when merchants met with 85 suppliers that were at least 51% owned, operated and managed by women; Black, Indigenous, Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ People; military veterans or people with disabilities and sell grocery, general merchandise and/or beauty and personal care products. These events are part of SEG’s continued commitment to being a catalyst for lasting change and inclusion throughout the organization, its suppliers, associates, customers and communities.

Interested businesses in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi with products ready for retail may apply to participate in SEG’s Local Supplier Connect program by Monday, Dec. 6. Applications must be submitted at www.rangeme.com/seglocalsummit.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.