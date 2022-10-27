Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service in Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

SEG’s proprietary new service now allows Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket customers to conveniently shop for their groceries online while still saving with the deals and promotions offered in stores. Customers can shop for their groceries online through the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket apps and websites and receive their orders in as little as two hours for only $9. In celebration of the new online shopping experience, customers purchasing $35 or more worth of groceries will automatically receive free delivery in as little as two hours, for a limited time.

Andrew Nadin, Chief Customer and Digital Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are excited to introduce our new online shopping and grocery delivery service to our Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket customers. At Southeastern Grocers, we prioritize our people – associates and customers alike – and aim to offer products and services that better their lives and stretch their wallets. This innovative online shopping feature is an extension of shopping our local stores, offering the same promotions and savings they will find in stores. It’s a Winn Win for our customers seeking quality and value with the added convenience of delivery.”

SEG partnered with top-tier technology and e-commerce industry leaders to create its online shopping experience with customers’ time and budget at the center of every decision. Delivery orders placed through Winn-Dixie’s and Harveys Supermarket’s online grocery shopping platform are fulfilled exclusively by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white label fulfillment platform.

Shanna Prevé, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Southeastern Grocers to power their online fulfillment that will give consumers even more opportunities to enjoy the convenience of on-demand grocery, whether at home or on the go. We have been working closely with SEG to grow their digital offerings and are excited to continue building our partnership to offer even more convenient and affordable options for their customers.”

SEG will expand delivery to its Fresco y Más customers and rollout convenient curbside pickup in Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más stores beginning early 2023. To place an online grocery order to be delivered in as little as two hours, please visit www.winndixie.com or www.harveyssupermarkets.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.