Southeastern Grocers Observes Hispanic Heritage Month with Celebration of Flavors and New Stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is announcing the continued expansion of its popular Hispanic-focused grocery store, Fresco y Más. In early November, SEG will reveal two new Florida Fresco y Más locations in Deltona and Tampa to delight customers with a new, authentic Hispanic shopping experience catered to the tastes and preferences of their local communities.

The two new stores will introduce new, authentic flavors and offerings, including a full-service Latin butcher shop (Carnicería) with an expanded selection of custom cut meats, along with an all-new bakery (Panadería) for customers to enjoy a delicious slice of tres leches cake or croquette with a freshly brewed Cuban coffee in the new café.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to engaging, cultivating and enriching the lives of individuals and families in our community through the celebration of diverse cultures. Over the past five years, we have had the wonderful opportunity to introduce fresh, authentic Hispanic flavors into new communities and we are thrilled to continue our Fresco y Más expansion in the state of Florida, while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month both inside and outside of our stores.”

SEG will also host its first Hispanic Heritage Cooking Competition for a Cause in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday, Oct. 15. The cooking competition will air live on Facebook at 6 p.m. and feature four nonprofit organizations that will compete for a grand prize of $5,000 to help further their good work in their local communities. The public is invited to help select the organizations ahead of the event when online voting opens Friday, Sept. 24. Customers are encouraged to visit the Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie Facebook pages to vote. The competition will feature MasterChef finalist John Pardo as the elite judge and will take place at the Mariano Moreno Culinary Institute in Miami.

Now through Oct. 15, SEG is also observing Hispanic Heritage Month with its associates through celebrations planned by SEG’s Pa’lante group, the grocer’s Hispanic associate resource team. SEG associates will have the opportunity to participate in virtual cooking lessons to learn how to make authentic Paella and Arroz Imperial with their peers. Additionally, associates will join executive leaders for an afternoon Cafecito to gain insights on Hispanic shopping trends and virtually dance the night away with online Zumba and Salsa lessons.

SEG is fiercely committed to diversity and culture in the workplace and was recently recognized by the National Diversity Council as a top employer for Latino leaders in response to the grocer’s extraordinary commitment to Latinos in the workplace, including the grocer’s culture of supporting and leveraging Latino talent and its commitment to cultivating and promoting Latino diversity and inclusion initiatives that establish and foster a more equitable work environment.

About Fresco y Más

Founded in 2016, Fresco y Más grocery stores serve Hispanic communities throughout South and Central Florida. Fresco y Más is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.frescoymas.com and www.segrocers.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.