Produce

C.H. Robinson Announces 2021 ESG Report and Significant Progress on Its ESG Goals

C.H. Robinson Produce May 26, 2022

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlining significant progress on the company’s ESG initiatives, including progressing against its science-aligned climate goal; advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and engaging employees, customers and industry partners on environmental and social topics.

Retail & FoodService

DoorDash and Southeastern Grocers Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

DoorDash Retail & FoodService December 24, 2021

DoorDash announced a partnership with Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 400 stores throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Customers can now order groceries on-demand from their local SEG store, delivered in as little as 45 minutes, through DoorDash’s marketplace app and website.