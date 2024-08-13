Southeastern Grocers Supports Future Leaders With $75,000 in Scholarships and Dynamic Internship Program

Grocer awards 25 associates with educational funds and empowers 13 summer interns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced the awarding of $75,000 in higher education scholarships to 25 exceptional in-store and store support center associates. Remaining steadfast in its commitment to the future of the grocery industry, SEG also recently hosted a dynamic summer internship program to provide valuable educational support and hands-on professional development opportunities for future leaders.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Empowering our associates and nurturing the next generation of leaders is an investment in the future. Our scholarship and internship programs are more than just financial support; by fostering education, providing robust training and offering career advancement opportunities, we are supporting their professional growth and laying the foundation for a more vibrant and forward-thinking industry. Our unwavering dedication to nurturing emerging talent underscores their capacity to shape a brighter, more successful future for all.”

Understanding the importance of prioritizing its people, SEG invests in the development of its associates, helping them reach their short- and long-term career goals. Each scholarship recipient will receive $3,000 to cover the costs of courses, books and more for the upcoming semester. Since the inception of SEG’s scholarship program in 2020, the grocer has awarded $287,000 to deserving associates. Each school year, interested associates with at least six months of tenure are encouraged to apply for a scholarship after obtaining a high school diploma or equivalent degree.

The grocer’s commitment to the future is also reflected in its internship program. Over the course of 12 weeks, the 13 summer interns, including international students, worked with leaders across various departments, including accounting and finance, digital marketing, communications, HR, IT, marketing, e-commerce, merchandising and operations. The interns planned and executed their own projects, which directly contribute to the grocer’s innovation and success. Through the paid internship, the rising college juniors and seniors participated in more than 30 business workshops, personal and professional development sessions, networking opportunities, and they volunteered in the community and worked inside Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie grocery stores to gain firsthand experience as they built life-long friendships. The program also offers potential continued employment opportunities upon completion and graduation.

Recently, SEG was recognized by Newsweek’s 2024 America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list with a 4-star rating for the second consecutive year for its dedication to supporting a diverse workforce and fostering a culture of inclusion. Last year, SEG also received certification as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year; was recognized on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail list, which uses employee feedback to highlight the top 20 companies with workplace cultures that reflect a genuine commitment to meet associates’ needs; and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women in recognition of the grocer’s efforts to provide superior work-life balance and develop female leaders in the workforce, among other top recognition awards.

SEG educates, advocates and celebrates its associates through its nine dedicated associate resource groups, including Mobility, Support, Accessibility and Inclusion in the Community (MOSAIC), Women’s Development Network, Emerging Leaders, SEG Pride, Pa’lante, African Americans FOCUS, Asians and Pacific Islanders for Resource and Education (ASPIRE), Military Families and Working Parents Network. The grocer also recognizes the importance of leadership development and has established its Empowered Leadership, Advance Leadership and Next Degree Leadership programs to uplift its associates to reach their full potential and foster a culture of growth, empowerment and continuous improvement.

As a people-first organization, SEG prioritizes its associates and offers a large assortment of benefits, including 401(k) matching, associate discounts, quarterly bonuses and great health benefits, including medical, dental and vision. SEG also fosters advancement opportunities for associates by offering training programs and GED completion programs. Additionally, SEG promotes work-life balance with paid time off, paid holidays and paid parental leave, as well as a casual dress code, a flexible work schedule and a culture of belonging, inclusion and social responsibility.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.