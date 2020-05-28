Southeastern Grocers to Expand in Florida With Eight New Stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces plans to expand in Florida with the addition of eight new Winn-Dixie stores before the end of the year.

Southeastern Grocers finalized agreements to purchase multiple Lucky’s Market locations and Earth Fare grocery stores throughout the state of Florida. The grocer has acquired four Lucky’s Market stores located in Fort Myers, Gainesville, Lake Mary and Melbourne. The four Earth Fare stores obtained are located in Boynton Beach, Jacksonville, Lakewood Ranch and Viera.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to supporting, enriching and growing the communities we serve. Winn-Dixie is deeply rooted in Florida, and we are proud to expand our footprint and enhance our presence throughout the state. In addition to our new store that we opened earlier this year, we look forward to introducing eight more new appealing stores with fresh, quality products at the right price to deliver a shopping experience our associates, customers and communities can always count on.”

Each converted store will be remodeled with a specialized approach to provide a wide product selection and additional jobs and opportunities for local community members. All eight locations are projected to have grand opening dates this year and will be introduced to the community with an opening celebration for customers to check out the fresh offerings and savings available at their new Winn-Dixie grocery store.

The eight new Winn-Dixie locations throughout Florida will include:

8855 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL

U.S. 41 & Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL

1459 N.W. 23rd Ave., Gainesville, FL

11799 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

11525 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch, FL

West Mary Blvd., Lake Mary, FL

3170 W. Haven Ave., Melbourne, FL

5410 Murrell Road, Viera, FL

The grocer is offering positions to Lucky’s Market and Earth Fare associates impacted by the acquisition as well as any individuals committed to providing customers with quality service. Those interested in applying are invited to visit their local Winn-Dixie grocery store for more information or apply online at www.segrocers.com/careers.

These acquisitions continue recent momentum for the Winn-Dixie banner. The opening of the eight new store locations follows the February opening of a new Winn-Dixie store in the Brentwood community in Jacksonville, Florida in response to the local city and community plea to combat an impending food desert in the area with the closing of a Publix store.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.