SpartanNash Acquires Shop-N-Save Food Centers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) (the “Company”) has acquired Shop-N-Save Food Centers (SNS), a three-store grocery chain in northwestern Michigan. Upon close of the sale, the Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington, Mich. grocery stores have been converted to SpartanNash’s popular Family Fare brand, continuing employment for all now-SpartanNash Associates and expanding offerings available to shoppers. Founded in 1973 by William “Bill” DeVries, SNS had been a food distribution customer of SpartanNash for nearly 25 years.

“Shop-N-Save has been a successful family-owned and operated business for decades, and we are honored that the DeVries family is entrusting SpartanNash to build upon their legacy and bring new offerings to its team members and grocery shoppers in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington through our Family Fare banner,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “As a People First company, we welcome the Shop-N-Save team into the SpartanNash family, and we look forward to earning the loyalty of our new community members. Our grocery stores are an important contributor to our business strategy, allowing us to provide a full portfolio of solutions for independent and chain customers that go beyond food distribution. We leverage the insights from our retail stores to continuously innovate our products and operations across our global network.”

Family Fare was established in 1962, and – with the acquisition of these stores – SpartanNash now operates 86 Family Fare stores throughout the Midwest. Shoppers can look forward to fresh produce, a deli, bakery, floral department, pharmacy, meat and seafood counter, and many of the same great products they enjoyed at SNS, including SpartanNash’s Our Family® products. SpartanNash will also offer its shopper loyalty program called yes Rewards, providing store guests with digital coupons, featured clubs and other special perks to save on groceries and household products.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our communities these nearly 50 years, and we are confident that with SpartanNash, guests of the new Family Fare stores will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality and variety they have become accustomed to at Shop-N-Save,” said DeVries, president of Shop-N-Save Food Centers.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 148 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.