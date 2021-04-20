SpartanNash Announces Chief Strategy Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced today that Masiar Tayebi will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective April 19, 2021. Mr. Tayebi has more than 20 years of experience connecting strategy, technology and innovation to drive growth and transformational change. Prior to joining SpartanNash, Mr. Tayebi was Global Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Whirlpool Corporation, as well as Chief Operating Officer of its most recent acquisition, Yummly, a leading digital food platform offering online grocery delivery to millions of users. Before joining Whirlpool Corporation, Mr. Tayebi spent 15 years in financial services and management consulting.

As EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Tayebi will be responsible for the development and execution of corporate strategy initiatives to drive growth and improve business performance. He will work closely with senior leaders to identify, analyze and resolve business challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Tayebi will report to SpartanNash’s President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Sarsam.

“Masiar’s track record of defining and executing strategies based on deep financial and strategic analyses has resulted in significant growth in his previous roles,” Mr. Sarsam said. “While Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Whirlpool, he led the successful diligence and acquisition of companies including Yummly. In doing so, he managed a team of high-performing leaders across Corporate Strategy, Innovation, M&A, Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Planning. We believe his commitment to executing with excellence will advance our people-first culture and enable us to capitalize on new growth opportunities.”

From 2007 to 2014, Mr. Tayebi served as an Executive Director at UBS, where he defined and executed strategic objectives related to acquisitions, technology-driven innovation and multimillion-dollar organizational transformations. Mr. Tayebi also held consulting positions of increasing responsibility early in his career focused on strategy and transformational change for Fortune 500 companies.

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.