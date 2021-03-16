SpartanNash announces promotion of Todd Riksen to VP, Corporate Controller

Grand Rapids, Mich. — SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Mr. Todd Riksen to Vice President, Corporate Controller, effective March 14, 2021. Mr. Riksen joined the company in 2018 as Director, Financial Reporting and Corporate Accounting, responsible for consolidated internal financial reporting and external SEC reporting, as well as the financial reporting for the corporate overhead departments. He also led the company’s technical accounting and research efforts, including the adoption of new accounting and reporting standards. Mr. Riksen will assume the Corporate Controller position as part of the Company’s succession plan. Ms. Tammy Hurley, Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, will retire on April 23, 2021 after 20 years with the company.

“We are most grateful for Tammy’s leadership, talent development and succession planning that will enable us to seamlessly make this transition, as well as her many contributions to the company throughout her tenure,” notes Tony Sarsam, SpartanNash President and CEO. “Todd is a key contributor and we are excited to have him overseeing our accounting group. He is well respected by our executive leadership team, co-workers, and customers; we look forward to his future contributions.”

In his new role, Mr. Riksen will oversee the Company’s retail, distribution and corporate accounting and financial reporting, SEC reporting, tax compliance and tax planning, financial shared services, and will support the quarterly earnings reports, shareholder calls and required filings. He will report to SpartanNash EVP and Chief Financial Officer Jason Monaco, who as announced will be joining the company on March 22.

Mr. Riksen is a certified public accountant. Prior to joining SpartanNash, Mr. Riksen worked in the assurance practice at Ernst & Young serving publicly traded companies while based in the US and in the Netherlands. During his time at Ernst & Young, Mr. Riksen held roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with his role as Assurance Senior Manager where he provided technical guidance to companies across industries – including retail and consumer products – related to emerging trends, quarterly and annual financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, audit strategy, and training events.

Ms. Hurley joined the Company in 2001 as Controller and was promoted in 2002 to Director of Finance. Since then, she has held finance roles of increasing responsibility and broadened her responsibilities to include Business Segment Accounting and Corporate Financial Reporting, Analysis and Taxes. She has served as Vice President, Finance since 2015 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2016.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.