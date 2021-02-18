SpartanNash Celebrates Supermarket Employee Day on February 22, Honors Nearly 13,000 Frontline Retail Heroes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – On Monday, Feb. 22, SpartanNash will join supermarkets and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day. FMI—The Food Industry Association has proclaimed this new holiday to recognize retail associates at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.

According to FMI, more than 40,000 individual stores sell food and grocery items in the U.S. alone, including 154 SpartanNash retail stores in nine states.

“At SpartanNash, we have nearly 13,000 retail associates who come to work each day, keeping shelves stocked and providing our customers and communities with the essential food, medicine and groceries they need,” EVP and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “Our family of retail associates have continued to adapt throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and they truly are our frontline heroes. On Supermarket Employee Day – and all year long – we want to honor and celebrate the essential role they play at SpartanNash.”

Despite supply chain disruptions and workforce challenges, SpartanNash retail associates have remained focused on serving their customers and communities. To celebrate and honor their efforts on Supermarket Employee Day, SpartanNash will offer all retail associates an Associate Appreciation discount of 20 percent off at all company-owned stores, in addition to other celebration and recognition initiatives.

Throughout the week, SpartanNash retail associates will also be featured on the company’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages, celebrating teams and individuals for their efforts.

“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association. “The fact is they always have been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”

“On behalf of SpartanNash, we invite our customers to stop into their local SpartanNash store on February 22 to congratulate and thank our local supermarket heroes,” Swanson said. “Our retail associates have tirelessly served our customers throughout the pandemic, and I can’t think of a better day to say, ‘thank you’ for all they have done and continue to do.”

SpartanNash owns and operates 154 retail stores in Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Retail banners include Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Dan’s Supermarket, Dillonvale IGA, Econofoods, Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, Fresh City Market, Martin’s Super Markets, No Frills, Pick’n Save, SunMart, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, ValuLand and VG’s Grocery.

