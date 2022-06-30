SpartanNash Foundation Hosts In-Store Fundraiser to Benefit Military Heroes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) is proud to join forces with store guests in its annual companywide fundraising campaign to support military servicemembers, veterans and their families. As part of a commitment to serve those who bravely serve, the SpartanNash Foundation fundraiser will run from June 29 to July 10.

All money raised will be divided evenly between three nonprofit organizations – Team Red, White and Blue, Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember – providing critical funding.

“Our partner organizations go above and beyond every day to serve our troops, veterans and their families who have given so much, many who have been seriously injured or have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk, who oversees SpartanNash Military (formerly MDV), a division of the Company and a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges worldwide. “We see firsthand the sacrifices our servicemen and women – and their families – make to protect our freedoms every day, and this is an impactful and meaningful way we can continue to support our American heroes regardless of where they live or the care they need within the community.”

The three organizations benefiting from this fundraiser support the military community in a variety of ways, including physical and social activity, providing critical financial assistance and family services and honoring those who lost their lives defending American freedoms.

“We are able to deliver upon our mission to build strong, stable and secure military families because of the steadfast commitment of supporters like SpartanNash,” said Operation Homefront Chief Revenue Officer Margi Kirst. “SpartanNash allows us to be there for our fellow Americans in their time of need after all they have done for us in our nation’s time of need.”

“SpartanNash has consistently been on the patriotic forefront of recognizing and identifying the needs of the military community,” added George Lutz, founder and executive director at Honor and Remember. “Through our partnership, we can broaden the message to thousands more who may or may not understand that freedom comes at a very high price.”

Store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center during the fundraising period will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, or round their total up to the nearest dollar to support the three patriotic partners. Customers, and others interested in participating in this fundraising campaign, can also donate online through Fast Lane.

Since 2015, the SpartanNash community has provided $1.75 million in donations to patriotic partners through the SpartanNash Foundation, benefiting veterans service organizations such as Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. and Disabled Veterans National Foundation, in addition to its trio of patriotic partners for 2022. SpartanNash also proudly hires veterans and military-connected Associates as a military-friendly and veteran-friendly employer.

