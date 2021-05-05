SpartanNash Foundation Launches Companywide Fundraising Effort to Support Special Olympics Athletes in Eight States

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The SpartanNash Foundation invites grocery store guests to join it in supporting more than 90,000 Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games in eight states through a companywide fundraising effort taking place May 5-16.

During the 12-day fundraiser, guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane, or online through Fast Lane. One hundred percent of donations will benefit local Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games. SpartanNash underwrites the costs to run the scan campaign, contributes funding, encourages associates to volunteer with local Special Olympics affiliates, and helps employ Special Olympics athletes.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

“SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation have proudly partnered with the Special Olympics for nearly four decades, but this year carries a whole new level of meaning,” said Adrienne Chance, vice president of communications for SpartanNash and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Despite setbacks associated with the pandemic, these athletes have persevered in their training. Their dedication and focus are inspiring, and it is our privilege to cheer them on and raise funds to offer more social inclusion opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.”

“While a lot has changed for our organization over the past year, the unwavering support of SpartanNash has not,” said Tim Hileman, Special Olympics Michigan president and CEO. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to partner once again on this annual fundraising campaign that not only helps raise crucial funds, but also shines the spotlight on our inspiring athletes.”

For a complete list of stores participating in the companywide scan campaign and the eight Special Olympics affiliates they will support, visit spartannash.com/foundation-scans.

Partnership with Special Olympics

SpartanNash has been the Presenting Sponsor of the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games since 1985. The company has also supported Special Olympics Minnesota Summer Games since 2003.

In addition to nearly $9.4 million in financial support over the course of the 37-year partnership, SpartanNash associates and their families have also volunteered thousands of hours helping at the State Summer Games.

###

About the SpartanNash Foundation

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. It is focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter, support our military heroes and advance diversity and inclusion initiatives. With a combined total legacy of more than 100 years, the SpartanNash Foundation represents the best of its predecessors, the NFC Foundation and the Spartan Stores Foundation. The SpartanNash Foundation is a Michigan nonprofit corporation and is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)3. It is a non-operating private foundation. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 154 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.