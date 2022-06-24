SpartanNash Foundation Raises $242,050 for Special Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) raised money through its annual fundraising campaign in support of Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games in eight Midwest states. The SpartanNash Foundation has donated more than $9.7 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours throughout its 38-year partnership with the non-profit organization.

“Diversity and inclusion are foundational to the People First culture we are cultivating at SpartanNash, so we are proud to partner with Special Olympics,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. “SpartanNash Associates have enjoyed celebrating the athletes, and we are grateful for the additional support from our communities. These generous donations help enhance the athletes’ experience, teach lifelong skills, and create lasting memories.”

In May 2022, participating SpartanNash stores and fuel centers collected donations to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics athletes. The Company employs more than 25 Special Olympics athletes who have served their communities for a combined 195 years at SpartanNash grocery stores.

Across eight states, guests at SpartanNash stores – including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market and VG’s Grocery – donated $232,877 through checkout transactions in store and online through Fast Lane. The SpartanNash Foundation rounded up the donation to $242,050. One hundred percent of all funds raised go directly to local Special Olympics affiliates in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Spreading the message of inclusion is what we aim to do at Special Olympics Michigan,” said President and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan Tim Hileman. “We aim to create hope, inspire others and create meaningful relationships with companies like SpartanNash, which help to support us in the times we need it. These competitions give messages of aspiration to those who may become one of our athletes one day.”

To learn more, visit spartannash.com/foundation-scans.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 148 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.