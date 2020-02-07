SpartanNash Foundation Teams Up With Store Guests to Support Habitat For Humanity, Build Stronger Communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As part of its commitment to building stronger communities, the SpartanNash Foundation invites store guests to take part in its companywide fundraising effort to build a strong foundation and a path toward homeownership in partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The SpartanNash Foundation’s fundraising effort to secure shelter – one of the Foundation’s pillars – will run Feb. 12-23, supporting local Habitat for Humanity partners in eight states.

During the 12-day scan, store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at the checkout register. Participating stores include Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, Ada Fresh Market, ValuLand, SunMart, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Econofoods, No Frills and Dillonvale IGA stores in eight states.

For a list of store locations participating in the companywide scan campaign and the local Habitat they are partnered with, visit: spartannash.com/foundation-scans.

Nearly 50 local Habitats will receive monetary support thanks to the scan to build stronger communities. One hundred percent of all funds raised during the Foundation scan campaign will go directly to local Habitats’ homebuilding initiatives. SpartanNash underwrites the costs to run the scan campaign, contributes funding and encourages associates to volunteer with local Habitat partners.

Since 2006, SpartanNash, its associates, the SpartanNash Foundation and generous store guests have raised and granted nearly $1.9 million to support local Habitats and hardworking homebuyers.

“The SpartanNash Foundation supports community nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, secure shelter and support our military heroes,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “Through our retail scan campaigns, we have developed many strong partnerships with local Habitats, and we are excited to join with our store guests, associates and Habitat partners to continue to build stronger communities in 2020.

“Habitat for Humanity builds much more than homes – and together, we can help local families build a strong foundation and a brighter future.”

Habitat for Humanity’s vision is to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The organization is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Habitat homebuyers invest 300-500 hours of sweat equity into homebuilding and mentorship classes, where they learn the responsibilities and criteria to maintain the Habitat home they purchase on a zero-percent interest rate.

In 2019, more than $1 million was granted through the SpartanNash Foundation’s companywide scan campaigns, benefitting local Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, patriotic and food pantry partners’ initiatives to build stronger communities.

About the SpartanNash Foundation

The SpartanNash Foundation was formed in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of SpartanNash. It is focused on providing financial support to nonprofit partners who align with its mission to end hunger, provide shelter and support our military heroes. With a combined total legacy of more than 100 years, the SpartanNash Foundation represents the best of its predecessors, the NFC Foundation and the Spartan Stores Foundation. The SpartanNash Foundation is a Michigan nonprofit corporation and is tax exempt under IRC 501(c)3. It is a non-operating private foundation. To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.