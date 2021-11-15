SpartanNash Named 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) has been named among the 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, according to the National Association for Business Resources. This marks the ninth consecutive year SpartanNash has appeared on the list.

“At SpartanNash, our People First culture means that our first investment is in our people,” said Yvonne Trupiano, SpartanNash executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We are proud to be recognized as a top employer of choice for nearly a decade, demonstrating our commitment to delivering the ingredients for a better life, not only for our customers and communities—but for our family of 19,000 Associates.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations displaying a commitment to excellence in their human resources practices and Associate engagement. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. The national program celebrates companies making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

In total, the 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list includes 113 national winners, selected from 1,000 nominations. SpartanNash has also been honored as one of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For since 2013, as well as one of Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness since 2016.

To learn more about SpartanNash’s culture, benefits and possible career paths, visit careers.spartannash.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 146 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.