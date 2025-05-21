SpartanNash Names Matt Plumb Vice President, Marketing, Retail Banners

In newly created role, Plumb will define brand architecture and differentiated shopper experience for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Martin’s Super Markets and other Company banners



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food solutions company SpartanNash® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced Matt Plumb has been named Vice President, Marketing, Retail Banners, effective immediately. In the newly created role for the food solutions company, Plumb will lead shopper-focused marketing strategies for SpartanNash’s portfolio of nearly 200 Company-operated retail stores, defining brand architecture and a differentiated experience for each banner based on shopper insights.

“As we continue to build shopper loyalty and enhance the in-store and online experience for Family Fare®, D&W® Fresh Market, Martin’s Super Markets and beyond, we want to showcase what our banners offer to fit each family’s preferences,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “Matt will be key in working with our Retail and Merchandising teams to deliver freshness, value, convenience and outstanding customer service to our guests – building on what they already know and love about each of our banners.”

Plumb most recently served as an independent marketing consultant, developing customer segmentation and targeted marketing strategies for startup companies. He has also held roles as Senior Director, Marketing for Suntory Global Spirits, overseeing the company’s U.S. whiskey portfolio. Plumb started his career at Kraft Heinz, where he held roles from Associate Brand Manager to Category Head, establishing the portfolio strategy for the CPG company’s mainstream coffee brands. Plumb earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA at the University of Michigan.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.