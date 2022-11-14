SpartanNash Partners with Uber for Convenient Grocery Delivery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its new partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to shoppers across the Midwest.

“SpartanNash’s focus on customer-centric innovation is core to our next stage of growth,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. “Partnering with Uber is an important marker of this, meeting our shoppers wherever they are – in stores or online. We are proud to expand our reach across the Uber and Uber Eats platform to new customers who are hungry for convenience delivered to their doorstep.”

Beginning this week, nearly 100 SpartanNash locations, including Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market storefronts, will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. This upcoming holiday season, last-minute shoppers will be able to conveniently order their favorite must-haves, from fresh and frozen turkeys to baked goods, produce, household essentials and more—all delivered right to their home. The two companies are extending this service to SpartanNash’s network of 2,100 independent grocery retail customers as part of their partnership to deliver customer-centric innovation.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the team at SpartanNash to bring its corporately-owned banners onto the Uber Eats app, helping to expand their digital strategies and customer reach through technology,” said Christian Freese, Uber’s head of grocery and new verticals across the U.S. & Canada. “And we’re also incredibly excited that this partnership expands the reach of grocery delivery from Uber Eats to cities and towns across the north Midwest for the first time, thanks to these beloved grocery brands.”

“SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life, and our partnership with Uber enables us to expand our reach within the communities we serve,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “We will continue to aggressively pursue strategic relationships and investments making the grocery shopping experience more convenient, enjoyable and affordable for the people we serve.”

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.