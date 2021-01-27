SpartanNash Pharmacies Prepare to Administer Free COVID-19 Vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As part of its continued efforts to ensure the well-being and safety of its family of associates, customers and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, SpartanNash has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with state programs in all states the company operates in, to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the nationwide rollout plan.

The vaccine will be administered at no cost to patients and will be available at each of SpartanNash’s 88 company-owned pharmacies, including Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Martin’s Super Markets, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and Econofoods stores in Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Store guests can sign up to be notified when the vaccine is available at their nearest SpartanNash pharmacy at shopfamilyfare.com/covid19vaccine.

“With multiple COVID-19 vaccinations approved and ready for broad distribution in the coming months, SpartanNash and our family of retail pharmacies are here for our store guests, and we are committed to providing them with a safe, clean environment to receive this important vaccine,” EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya said. “Our pharmacists have and will continue to play an important role in the fight against the coronavirus, providing critical care for the communities we serve. You can trust us to provide safe access to the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.”

To ensure the safety of both store guests and pharmacists as well as the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, customers will schedule an appointment and complete a health screening prior to receiving the vaccination. These measures ensure low wait times and appropriate social distancing efforts, as well as allowing customers to receive their second dose in a timely manner.

During the scheduled vaccination appointment, the pharmacist will administer a contact-free temperature reading, and both the pharmacist and the customer will be required to wear a medical grade face mask, provided by SpartanNash as an additional safety measure.

Following the COVID-19 vaccination, customers will be visually monitored by the SpartanNash pharmacist who administered the vaccine for a brief period of time.

“While we wait for the much-anticipated vaccine, our family of retail stores remain committed to serving our customers with all of the products they need to stay healthy, including affordable, nutritious foods for a balanced diet, flu vaccinations, medications and more,” EVP and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said. “And when the time comes, our pharmacies are prepared to be your go-to choice to get your COVID-19 vaccination.”

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, SpartanNash pharmacies have adjusted operations to ensure the safety of store guests, offering walk-up vaccinations for the flu, shingles and more and free, same-day prescription delivery at all company-owned pharmacies, as well as introducing reserved pharmacy hours for older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised store guests in Michigan.

Select SpartanNash pharmacies in Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota also offer free COVID-19 testing.

To maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the U.S. government’s partnerships with large chain pharmacies and networks that represent independent pharmacies and regional chains. Through the partnership with pharmacy chains, this program covers approximately 60 percent of pharmacies throughout the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For all of SpartanNash’s ongoing efforts, visit: spartannash.com/spartannash-coronavirus-updates.

