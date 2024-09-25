SpartanNash Promotes Paul Weis to Vice President, Distribution Finance

SpartanNash Retail & FoodService September 25, 2024

Weis will oversee finance for the organization’s global supply chain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced the promotion of Paul Weis from Director, Financial Planning & Analysis to Vice President, Distribution Finance. Weis will oversee finance for the Company’s global supply chain and report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Monaco.

“Our distribution network is the backbone of the Company, serving independent customers, national accounts and our own stores. Paul’s experience and leadership will ensure our supply chain continues to deliver on our long-term goals and key performance indicators,” Monaco said. “Paul has been integral to the successful acquisition of several businesses during his time here, and we are proud to promote him as part of our People First, high-performance culture.”  

SpartanNash’s wholesale business accounts for approximately 70% of net sales and is supported by 19 distribution centers. It serves more than 2,300 retail locations, including 147 SpartanNash-operated stores. Weis’ role will provide strategic financial leadership as the Company continues to grow wholesale customer profitability and expand its geographic footprint.

Weis joined SpartanNash in June 2017 as Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis and was promoted to Director, Financial Planning & Analysis in 2022. Prior to SpartanNash, he spent nearly a decade working in business valuations at Plante Moran. He is a graduate of Grand Valley State University with a degree in finance and economics.

Weis’ promotion follows other Finance Vice President moves at SpartanNash. Weis’ predecessor Dustin Manning is stepping into the role of Vice President, Inventory Management in the Company’s supply chain department. Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis Justin Vire has accepted a new role as Vice President, Cost Leadership. The FP&A team will now be led by Senior Director, FP&A Kim Craven and report into Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Todd Riksen. 

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

