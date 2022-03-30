Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

SpartanNash Appoints New President of Food Distribution

SpartanNash Retail & FoodService June 11, 2019

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced today that Mr. Walt Lentz has joined the company as Executive Vice President and President, Food Distribution, effective May 31, 2019. Mr. Lentz has 32 years of logistics and supply chain experience in roles of increasing leadership responsibility, including serving from 2017 to 2019 as Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer of Peapod LLC, the grocery eCommerce business division of Ahold Delhaize.