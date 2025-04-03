SpartanNash Rewards Neighborhood Heroes with New Discount for Groceries

New program offers discount for hundreds of grocery stores to students, teachers, nurses, first responders and active-duty military and veterans



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Food solutions company SpartanNash® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) launched its Neighborhood Heroes Program, a new initiative providing students, educators, active-duty military and veterans, nurses and first responders with an exclusive 50% discount on an annual online shopping membership at Company-operated stores.

The Neighborhood Heroes discount makes it easier and more affordable for these community members to access convenient and cost-effective grocery shopping. With a membership, these neighborhood heroes will receive a variety of benefits, including:

Unlimited free grocery pickup, including same-day

10% off online purchases of Our Family® brand products, which has offerings in nearly every aisle of the grocery store

50% off delivery fees on all orders over $50

An extra 10 cents off fuel with every online order at stores with participating fuel centers*

Exclusive bonus monthly savings

“These heroes are the heart and soul of our neighborhoods, dedicating themselves to learning, educating others, saving lives and serving their communities,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm. “SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life in the communities we serve. By offering exclusive savings on groceries and fuel, we can do our part to help make these essentials more affordable to the people who are committed to service and education.”

Neighborhood heroes can verify their eligibility online. Once approved, they will receive an exclusive promotional code that will allow them to purchase a yearlong membership for SpartanNash-operated stores including Family Fare®, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market® and more.

As a People First company, SpartanNash prioritizes community giving and recognition through various programs including the Our Family® Scholarship Program, in-store fundraisers and Helping Hands Day.

For more information about the program details and restrictions, visit shopfamilyfare.com, martinsgroceriestogo.com and shopdwfreshmarket.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.