SpartanNash Welcomes Djouma Barry as SVP and Chief Retail Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Djouma Barry has been hired as Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Officer. Barry is stepping into the position preceded by Executive Vice President, Corporate Retail Thomas Swanson as Swanson will exit and transition into a consulting arrangement at the end of year. Barry will oversee retail strategy and operations across SpartanNash’s growing retail footprint.

Barry most recently served as Vice President of Retail Operations at Kroger. He spent most of his career at Target, where he progressively worked his way up from a store’s sales floor leader to an HR team leader, a Store Director, District Senior Director, Group Vice President, Senior Group Vice President, and ultimately Vice President, Process Operations overseeing 1,900 stores and $93 billion in sales across the U.S. Barry also previously served as VP, Head of Strategy and Operations at Old Navy and as VP, Retail Operations and Planning at Lululemon.

“The way Djouma has advanced from the store floor to the executive table makes him a highly inspirational leader for our 12,000+ retail Associates,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “Djouma will play a critical role in advancing our People First culture and enhancing the store guest experience across our growing retail footprint.”

Barry has been a member of the Executive Leadership Council, an organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives, for nearly seven years. He graduated from Texas State University and will be relocating with his family from Atlanta to Grand Rapids.

