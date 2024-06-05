SpartanNash Welcomes Graham McIvor as Vice President, Merchandising and Pharmacy

Strategic hire illustrates the Company’s investment in its merchandising transformation and pharmacy operations

GRAND RAPIDS – Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) announced the appointment of Graham McIvor as Vice President, Merchandising and Pharmacy, effective immediately. In this newly created role, McIvor will accelerate critical components of the Company’s merchandising transformation and drive the strategic transformation of the pharmacy business.

“Continuously progressing our merchandising transformation is a vital part of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life in the communities we serve,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. “Graham will play a pivotal role in evolving our retail customer value propositions, supporting our growth ambition through M&A integration, and charting a sustainable course for our pharmacy business. His extensive industry experience will benefit our teams in developing strategies that drive exceptional value for our retail store shoppers, pharmacy patients and independent grocer customers.”

McIvor previously served as Vice President of Merchandising for Grocery, Snacks, Beverages and Pet at Big Lots. He also held key merchandising and strategy roles at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, including leading a significant remodel development and rollout effort. McIvor holds a degree in economics from the University of Virginia and an MBA with a concentration in private equity finance from The University of Texas at Austin.

The addition of McIvor’s role demonstrates SpartanNash’s ongoing commitment to its merchandising transformation, which is designed to grow sales and margin for our wholesale customers and retail stores with a data-driven and customer-led approach.

McIvor is the third vice president hired in the SpartanNash merchandising department since Morgan joined the Company in 2022. McIvor joins Arpen Shah, who serves as Vice President, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics, and Brandon Pasch, who serves as Vice President, Center Store Merchandising.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People Firstculture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.