SpartanNash Welcomes Peter Anjorin as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Peter Anjorin is joining the company as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. He will be responsible for driving strategic plans for the company reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at SpartanNash Masiar Tayebi.

In this new position, Anjorin will play a key role in driving growth initiatives for SpartanNash, including strategic partnerships, innovation opportunities and mergers and acquisitions.

“As we accelerate our growth, Peter will play an instrumental role in generating customer-centric innovations in support of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” Tayebi said. “Peter’s almost 20 years of strategy, innovation and operations experience are a perfect fit with our strategic priorities to create shareholder value.”

Anjorin comes to SpartanNash from Whirlpool Corporation where he spent 13 years in roles across corporate strategy, marketing and merchandising. Most recently, he served as head of product strategy for the North American refrigeration business, where he led cross-functional teams in identifying and translating consumer insights into winning innovations.

Anjorin earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Calvin University. He enjoys community volunteering and lives in Michigan with his family.

