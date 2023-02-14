Special Events Take Center Stage at 2023 NGA Show

Shelton, CT – The National Grocers Association and Clarion Events announce the full lineup of special events that will be part of the 2023 NGA Show, to be held at Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas from Sunday, Feb. 26, through Tuesday, Feb. 28.



This year’s lineup comes complete with new experience-enhancing events alongside returning favorites, all designed to spark creativity, foster networking and showcase the innovation happening in independent retail grocery today.

​​​​​​

In addition to a full schedule of education, an expansive exhibit hall, food offerings on the show floor and more, the three-day event lineup includes:





Sunday, February 26



Snack and See: Creative Choice Campaigns – Sponsored by Kellogg and Unilever. All show attendees are invited to snack and celebrate with us as we review the winning entries from the 2023 Creative Choice Awards. The competition honors the best marketing and merchandising campaigns in the grocery industry. You’ll leave this creative session with actionable ideas for your own innovative programs back home.



Opening Social – Join the industry as we kick off The NGA Show – the perfect way for all attendees to jump-start growing their network over the next few days. Retailers, wholesalers, speakers, media, guests and exhibitors will meet new colleagues and reconnect with friends.



Keynote Address – Sponsored by KraftHeinz. Attendees will be inspired by Erik Weihenmayer who, having lost his vision at age 14, became the first blind person in history to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 2001. He will share his powerful message about harnessing the power of adversity as fuel for greatness.



NEW! WGA Networking Reception – Open to all women show participants, this is an opportunity for women leaders to connect, establish new relationships and share experiences.





Monday, February 27



NEW! Booth Crawl Happy Hour – End the first day of exhibits with the show’s happy hour. Stop by designated booths on the show floor for beer, wine and snacks – the perfect way to end a day of education, discovery and connections.



Best Bagger Competition – Sponsored by PepsiCo, the annual showdown features a head-to-head, bracket-style competition of the best grocery baggers from across the country competing for the title, bragging rights and a $10,000 grand prize. The return of emcee Akbar Gbajabiamila – former professional football player, commentator and co-host of the American Ninja Warrior television series – only serves to heighten the energy and excitement during this event. New this year: located right off the exhibit floor.



IGA Awards Ceremony – By invitation. The Independent Grocers Alliance will honor the best of the best at their dinner and awards, which will include member awards ranging from IGA Retailer of the Year from the U.S. and global countries to Red Oval partner and wholesaler awards.





Tuesday, February 28



Closing Celebration – Sponsored by Wakefern. Grab your party shoes and head over to The Linq Promenade after the conclusion of the Student Case Study Competition on Tuesday. Join us this year at Brooklyn Bowl for food, drinks, fun, live performances and bowling. Mix and mingle with your peers in a fun and informal setting and share a final connection at The NGA Show.





The NGA Show is sponsored by the National Grocers Association and produced by Clarion Events Inc. Full details about the education program, exhibits, special events, networking and registration can be found at www.thengashow.com.



# # #



For more than 30 years, The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group, in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.



Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Shelton, Conn.; Tulsa, OK; and Fairlawn, N.J.



The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.