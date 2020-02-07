Specialty Food Sales Expands to the South East

Towson, Maryland – Specialty Food a North East food broker of renown today announced that they have added a new sales office in Ashville, North Carolina to accommodate clients and customers in the South East. This expands Specialty Food Sales’ coverage to the entire East Coast. Heading the office and new to Specialty Food Sales is Paul Buckel.

Paul has over 35 years of CPG experience in both the food and non-food categories. Recently, Paul was Vice President of Sales for SuckerPunch Gourmet, where he led the efforts that built a startup brand to one of the most recognized products in the pickle category.

“Jeff Landsman, founder of Specialty Food Sales, says, “Paul is the ideal person we were seeking to bring our products to the southeast marketplace. His experience in the industry will help facilitate a smooth expansion for us and bring a new level of service to both clients and customers.”

Prior to SuckerPunch, Paul launched Brio ice cream nationally and more recently, was part of No Evil Food’s early launch phases. Paul has also built sales for legacy brands such as Celtic Sea Salt and has guided numerous other companies to success in the highly competitive CPG world. Paul brings to Specialty Food Sales a broad experience selling to every national and regional retailer and distributor throughout the US, along with an extensive knowledge of the industry.

About Specialty Food Sales

Started in 2010, Specialty Food Sales is a boutique, consultative specialty food broker that sells to conventional, natural and gourmet supermarkets and distributors, discounters, club stores and convenience stores. Landsman founded the company after a career in distribution, manufacturing and importing.