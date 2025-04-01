Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Deals Across Women’s Sports

PowHERed by Sprouts expands its impact with eight new NIL deals



PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market announced a deeper commitment to its trailblazing program, PowHERed by Sprouts, with the addition of eight new individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with female college athletes. As the college sports and NIL landscape continues to evolve, Sprouts remains a leader as the first natural grocery retailer to make a commitment to sponsor women’s collegiate athletics — whether it’s through empowering and fueling female athletes in the communities it serves or partnering with athletes and organizations changing the game in women’s sports.

“Sprouts is on a mission to power women both on and off the field, fueling performance through nutrition and partnering with athletes who are changing the game in women’s sports,” said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts. “We’re excited to welcome eight new incredible athletes to the Sprouts NIL roster, so together we can build a healthier and stronger future for all female athletes.”

The following eight new Sprouts female NIL athletes will share their personal Sprouts experience, in-store visits and their favorite nutritious snacks and meals via social media content.

Hailey Hernandez, Diving (Austin, Texas) Hernandez is a three-time NCAA National runner-up, a five-time All-American and a five-time Big 12 Champion. She is also a three-time Big 12 Diver of the Year and is a two-time U.S. Senior National Champion

Amari Whiting, Basketball(Stillwater, Okla.) Whiting led her team in assists and steals per game as a freshman — and in steals as a sophomore. She started all games as both a freshman and a sophomore

Haleigh Bryant, Gymnastics (Baton Rouge, La.) Bryant is the 2024 Honda Sport Award Winner, the 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion and a Scholastic All-American. She was also a 2024 All-American, the 2024 SEC gymnast of the year, 2024 SEC Champion and was named to the All-SEC team four times

Zoe Summar, Swimming (Tempe, Ariz.) Summar was the 2024 Big 12 Champion (Team), Big 12 Championship 200 IM runner-up and competed in three events at the 2023 NCAA Championships

Megan Grant, Softball (Los Angeles) Grant is a NFCA second-team All-American and a two-time All-Conference first-team. She has 99 RBIs, 65 runs scored and started in all 113 games played

Mjracle Sheppard, Basketball (Baton Rouge, La.) Sheppard averages 4.1 points per game and 1.1 steals per game. She and her team finished third place in the 2024/25 SEC regular season

Delaney DeMartino, Soccer (College Park, Md.) DeMartino appeared in all 19 matches last season, scoring three goals (tied for most on the team), including a go-ahead goal

Evie Minella, Field Hockey (Philadelphia) Minella appeared in 13 games as a freshman and was a first team All-American in high school



Since 2022, Sprouts has helped fuel the health and performance of more than 160 female athletes via NIL partnerships. Sprouts also plays a role in elevating women’s sports through its sponsorships of Arizona State University, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the Big 12 Conference, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club.

To learn more about PowHERed by Sprouts and hear directly from Konat, who recently spoke about the brand’s NIL strategy at the SXSW Conference click here. For more information, visit https://www.sprouts.com/women-in-sports/.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts.com/about.