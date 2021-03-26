Sprouts Farmers Market Opens Distribution Center in Aurora in Quest to Offer Peak Produce

Sprouts Farmers Market, the grocery chain that builds its stores around the produce section, promises investors “an advantaged supply chain.”

The Denver metro area is at the heart of that push after the company opened a 135,000-square-foot distribution center in Aurora this month. Sprouts representatives say the facility means more opportunities for Colorado growers and producers to sell their items through the chain, a more sustainable supply chain network and precision-ripened fruit on local shelves.

Immediate impacts at Colorado’s 32 Sprouts locations will include expanded local and organic produce offerings including local herbs and mushrooms being available in the state for the first time, according to a press release.

