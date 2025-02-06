Sprouts Farmers Market to Expand Florida Footprint in 2025

With More Than Seven Stores Slated to Open Across Florida This Year, The Specialty Retailer is Looking to Hire More Than 650 Team Members Across the Sunshine State

Phoenix, AZ – Sprouts Farmers Market announced plans for significant expansion in 2025, with a large focus on Florida. This strategic growth will bring more than seven new stores to the state, reinforcing Sprouts’ commitment to providing fresh and healthy food options to communities across the Sunshine State.

The expansion is expected to have a substantial impact on local communities by creating more than 650 jobs across Florida, including positions like clerk level roles, specialty positions, assistant department manager and upper management roles. The new store openings highlight Sprouts’ mission to invest in local communities and make high-quality and natural foods accessible to families. The new locations will offer Sprouts’ selection of fresh and organic produce, responsibly sourced meat and seafood, and a wide assortment of innovative, and better-for-you products.

Additionally, the new locations will support job creation and partnerships with local farmers, suppliers, and community organizations. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit https://www.sprouts.com/careers/hiring-events/.

In preparation for the openings of its two newest Florida locations, Sprouts will host two upcoming hiring events. The first event is for the Coconut Creek store, scheduled to open on Friday, April 25. A virtual hiring event for management and specialty roles will be held on Wednesday, January 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In-person team member hiring events will take place at the Coconut Creek Community Center on Tuesday, March 11 from 8:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 12 from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. The community center is located at 1100 Lyons Road.

The second hiring event is for its new store in East Boynton Beach, scheduled to open on Friday, April 4. A virtual hiring event for management and specialty roles will be held on Wednesday, February 5. Following the virtual event, in-person team member hiring events will take place at the Embassy Suites Boca Raton on Thursday, February 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, February 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The hotel is located at 661 NW 53rd Street.

Visit https://www.sprouts.com/careers/hiring-events/ to learn more about date, time or location changes.

To kick off the new year, Sprouts’ first location will open in St. Johns, FL on January 31. Following this opening, Sprouts will open additional locations across Greater Orlando, St. Petersburg, and in Palm Beach County. For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 33,000 team members and operates more than 430 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

