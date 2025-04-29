Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Awards $250,000 in ‘Get Kids Cooking’ Grants to Support Youth Culinary Education

PHOENIX — The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation announced that it has awarded $250,000 in ‘Get Kids Cooking’ grants to support youth cooking and nutrition education programs at school. An estimated 7,000 students at 25 schools coast-to-coast will participate in these new programs, with help from Sprouts.

“Hands-on experiences preparing fresh snacks and meals help kids build real skills and a positive connection with healthy eating,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. “At school, these lessons also bring science, math and problem-solving to life, making learning more engaging and fun.”

The schools were selected from more than 1,300 nominations submitted by Sprouts customers as part of its ‘Get Kids Cooking’ contest held in January. Each winning school will receive all the educational materials and supplies needed to operate a successful student cooking program. The grant, valued at $10,000, includes a mobile cooking cart, small appliances and kitchen essentials, classroom-friendly recipes, plus gift cards to purchase fresh ingredients at Sprouts, and a stipend for the educator teaching the program. A complete list of the selected schools is available at Sprouts.com/getkidscooking.

“This grant will help energize our culinary science program and give our school the extra boost we need to provide all 450 students on campus with regular cooking experiences throughout the year,” said Janet Ankrum, STEM/Exploratory Middle School Teacher at Catalina Ventura School in Phoenix. “It’s a dream come true for our students.”

Sprouts has championed school-based gardening and cooking programs since 2015, recognizing the positive impact growing, tasting and preparing fresh fruits and vegetables has in shaping a child’s long-term preferences for healthy eating. An estimated 3 million children across the country will participate in nutrition education programs funded by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation this year. To learn more about the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, visit Sprouts.com/foundation.

