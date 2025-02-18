SQFI Announces 2025 Excellence Awards Finalists

Finalists were selected in the categories of SQF Auditing and SQF Practitioner Leadership

Arlington, VA – The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), a division of FMI – The Food Industry Association, announced six finalists for the 2025 SQF Excellence Awards in anticipation of SQF Unites in Orlando, Fla., where the winners of each category will be announced.

“SQF Auditors and Practitioners are the heart of the SQF program,” said Gigi Vita, chief food safety assessment officer & senior vice president for SQF. “Our finalists have shown dedication, leadership, and a commitment to fostering a strong food safety culture that is commendable.”

Excellence in Auditing

The Excellence in SQF Auditing award is presented to a credentialed SQF auditor who demonstrates exceptional performance and dedication to the SQF program through high-quality audits, professional development activities, leadership and mentorship skills, and promotion of food safety culture.

The Excellence in SQF Auditing Award finalists:

Stacey Brown, certified lead auditor and SQF consultant at ASI Food Safety.

John “JP” Paul, senior consultant and SQF auditor at Intertek SAI Global.

Joshua Porbeni, lead auditor at Intertek SAI Global.

Excellence in Practitioner Leadership

The award for Excellence in SQF Practitioner Leadership is given to an SQF practitioner within an SQF-certified site who demonstrates extraordinary leadership and promotion of food safety at their workplace.

The Excellence in SQF Practitioner Leadership finalists:

Nadine Francis, quality assurance manager at Salada Foods Jamaica Limited.

Renee McVey, FSQA and quality control manager at Redbarn Pet Products.

Kim Raczka, head of food safety at The Wenger Group.

2025 SQF Excellence Awards

The winners of the SQF Excellence Awards will be announced at SQF Unites on Monday, March 3, at 8:30 a.m. EST. During this ceremony, SQFI will also celebrate the recipients of the FMI Foundation Food Safety Auditing Scholarships, given to students currently enrolled in food and agricultural science majors who have expressed interest in accredited food safety auditing.

The SQF Excellence Awards are sponsored by Exemplar Global. For more information about the 2025 SQF Excellence Awards, please visit www.sqfi.com/sqf-professionals/sqf-excellence-awards.

