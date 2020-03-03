St. Louis BattleHawks and Schnucks Deliver Pro Football’s Return to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – The XFL St. Louis BattleHawks and Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today a new partnership designating Schnucks as the team’s official grocery store and the presenting partner of several BattleHawks’ community-centric programs, events and fan experiences.

Schnucks headlines three key initiatives beginning with the debut this Sunday of the new St. Louis BattleHawks Official Tailgate brought to you by Schnucks in Baer Park, located on the east side of The Dome at America’s Center. In addition, Schnucks will present the BattleHawks’ military appreciation game supporting Folds of Honor on Sunday, April 5, 2020, and lead the team’s Helmet Helpers youth program on game days.

St. Louis-based Schnucks joins Ameren Corporation, Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Select, Ballpark Village, Lou Fusz Automotive Network, McDonald’s, Renewal By Andersen and SSM Health as founding partners of St. Louis’ first born-and-raised modern pro football team.

“Schnucks’ deep roots in the St. Louis community, dedication to its customers and teammates, and family-oriented approach to business represent the model organization for us to emulate as we build our brand,” said Kurt Hunzeker, president of the St. Louis BattleHawks. “Bringing together our two St. Louis born-and-raised organizations will allow us to increase our community impact and provide our fans with meaningful experiences and entertainment on and off the football field.”

The St. Louis BattleHawks Official Tailgate delivered by Schnucks is free and open to the public beginning three hours prior to every home game, and will feature a DJ, interactive official partner activations, football-themes games and food and beverage available for purchase.

“As St. Louis’ hometown grocer, Schnucks is excited to be a part of the BattleHawks’ inaugural season and proud to partner with them on these exciting initiatives,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock. “We look forward to celebrating professional football with BattleHawks fans – KaKaw!”

The St. Louis BattleHawks Folds of Honor Game presented by Schnucks on April 5 will honor military service members, veterans, first responders and other law enforcement officials throughout the St. Louis metro area. The game will include an in-game ceremony and recognition moments to honor these heroes for their sacrifices and service. Folds of Honor, a nonprofit partner of Schnucks and the BattleHawks, provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The Schnucks Delivers Helmet Helpers program will offer young BattleHawks’ fans a unique gameday experience at BattleHawks’ home games this season at The Dome at America’s Center. Through the program, kids will have the opportunity to walk on the field with the team and hold the helmets of BattleHawks’ players during pregame ceremonies.

The BattleHawks host the New York Guardians in the St. Louis BattleHawks Kickoff Game Powered by Ameren this Sunday, February 23 at 2:00pm at The Dome at America’s Center. The St. Louis BattleHawks Official Tailgate brought to you by Schnucks at Baer Park will open at 11:00am. Gates to The Dome open for ticketed fans at 12:30pm.

Tickets remain for the BattleHawks’ upcoming games, and are available now at www.xflbattlehawks.com or by contacting tickets@xflbattlehawks.com. Single-game tickets start at $24, pending availability. Download the XFL app for additional information.

About the St. Louis BattleHawks

The St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL are the first modern professional football team founded in St. Louis. The team competes in the XFL East division and began play in February 2020, playing home games at The Dome at America’s Center. For more information, visit www.xflbattlehawks.com, follow @XFLBattleHawks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and download the XFL app at https://www.xfl.com/en-US/app.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 155th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/schnuck-markets-inc-/.