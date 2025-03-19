Stampede Culinary Partners Unveils State-of-the-Art Test Kitchens to Accelerate Innovation and Product Consistency

Advanced Culinary Hub Focuses on Rapid Product Development and Enhanced Quality



BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Stampede Culinary Partners, Inc. is proud to announce the grand opening of new test kitchens in our production facilities in Sunland Park, NM, and Alma, GA, enhancing the company’s capacity to develop, test, and refine innovative food solutions for its global customer base. With a combined investment of over $3 million, these new facilities replicate the company’s first test kitchen in Bridgeview, IL, and are designed to offer an immersive, hands-on product testing environment for our customers and partners.

“We’re creating a seamless, rapid response experience for our customers,” said Brock Furlong, President and CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners. “When clients visit, they can see their products cooked exactly as they would prepare them, providing immediate reassurance about quality and performance.”

These new test kitchens are built to replicate customer processes and environments. Equipped with modern culinary tools, such as new Rational ovens and high-capacity woks, Stampede’s research and development (R&D) team closely simulates the exact heating and cooking methods that customers use in their own operations. By mirroring each client’s cooking equipment, from char grills and flat-tops to the increasingly popular TurboChef ovens, Stampede ensures that each product performs consistently and meets quality expectations.

“TurboChef ovens have become a mainstay in many restaurant kitchens due to their fast cooking times and convenience,” said Roger Waysok, Corporate R&D Chef at Stampede Culinary Partners. “These ovens mimic the functionality of an air fryer on a much larger scale and without the smoke output, making them ideal for busy, space-limited kitchens.”

The new test kitchens are instrumental in maintaining quality control, particularly in multi-location production. Each facility is equipped to perform hourly product tests across all lines, enabling teams to monitor product quality with precision.

This additional test kitchen capacity also allows customers to work shoulder to shoulder with Stampede Culinary Partners to create, preview and experience their products firsthand. In an environment that is becoming more demanding on timelines, we can eliminate frustrating delays in sampling to deliver efficient custom solutions right at each facility.

“By investing in these versatile test kitchens, Stampede is operationally ready to adapt to new culinary tools and develop tailored solutions for our clients. If we see a shift in market preferences, we can integrate new equipment and methods across our locations to keep our customers ahead of the curve,” said Lee Koepke, VP of Operational Integration at Stampede Culinary Partners.

As the food industry continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on consistent quality and efficient production, Stampede’s test kitchens will serve as central innovation hubs. These spaces provide the tools and technology necessary to explore new product solutions, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of culinary innovation. Stampede Culinary Partners looks forward to welcoming clients and partners to experience the future of culinary innovation, one quality product at a time.

About Stampede Culinary Partners

Stampede is an innovative protein solutions company and the largest producer of sous vide products in North America. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Oak Lawn and Bedford Park, Illinois; Sunland Park, New Mexico; Alma, Georgia; and Cambridge, Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 300 million pounds of retail and menu products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins for leading restaurants, top retailers, club stores, food service distributors, airlines, convenience stores, military channels, home delivery customers, and other emerging segments. Known for being Butchers by Trade, Stampede recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of its world-class Butcher Certification Program by expanding the program through a prestigious partnership with New Mexico State University, elevating the skills of its employees across all locations. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers. https://stampedeculinarypartners.com/