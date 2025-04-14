State Lawmakers Take Aim at ‘Black Market’ Restaurant Reservations

Lawmakers in several states are pushing bills to prohibit unauthorized sales of hard-to-get restaurant reservations.

Proposed bills in California, Florida, Illinois and Louisiana take aim at online platforms such as Appointment Trader that allow diners to sell coveted reservations on the open market — sometimes without a restaurant’s knowledge.

In Louisiana, the issue gained attention surrounding February’s Super Bowl, when one customer paid more than $2,000 for a table at a top New Orleans restaurant, the Louisiana Illuminator reported.

