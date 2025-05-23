Statement by NGA President & CEO Greg Ferrara on Passage of House Reconciliation Bill

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the leading national trade association representing independent supermarket retailers, released the following statement from NGA president & CEO Greg Ferrara on Passage of House Reconciliation Bill:

“The National Grocers Association (NGA), representing America’s independent grocers, applauds the House for passing a reconciliation bill with critical tax provisions to support Main Street.

Increasing and making the Section 199A small business deduction permanent, extending 100% bonus depreciation, and permanently increasing the estate tax exemptions will provide much-needed economic certainty for independent grocers and help them reinvest in their businesses, employees, and the communities they proudly serve. Equally as important, making the 2017 individual tax rates permanent will boost parity between S-Corps and C-Corps.

While these tax reforms are much needed, the bill’s dramatic changes to SNAP funding are deeply concerning.

Independent grocers are often the primary access point for fresh food in low-income communities. SNAP not only feeds millions of children, older adults, and veterans, but this critical food access program is responsible for supporting over 388,000 American jobs in communities nationwide.

Independent grocers see firsthand how SNAP supports families during hard times, strengthens the food supply chain, and fuels economic activity in neighborhoods where every dollar counts and is reinvested locally.

As the reconciliation process moves to the Senate, we look forward to working with lawmakers to protect Main Street communities and strengthen this critical program by ensuring it is sufficiently funded and efficiently implemented while addressing unacceptable fraud and error rates.

America’s independent grocers want to ensure they can continue to do what they do best: provide access to fresh, nutritious food for their customers, and good, stable jobs within their communities.”

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.