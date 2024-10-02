Statement from FMI Regarding the East and Gulf Coasts Ports Strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association

Arlington, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin offered the following statement on the East and Gulf Coasts ports strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA):

“There’s never a good time for a strike. Now, the current strike is compounding the horrific situation in the Southeastern United States resulting from Hurricane Helene and parties need to return to the negotiating table.

“We must be focused on helping the communities and people devastated by Hurricane Helene. The strike on the East and Gulf Coasts by the International Longshoremen’s Association threatens to make the situation even more dire. This action has already begun to jeopardize food supply chain operations, and the strike has the potential to disrupt the long-term stability of markets and commodities, namely pharmaceuticals, seafood, produce, meat, cheese, ingredients, and packaging.

“An extended strike will likely cause dramatic increases in the cost and availability of goods, intensifying this inflationary environment. And, unfortunately, this situation cannot be addressed by a switch to alternative ports due to the freight costs and time associated with transporting products back to the East Coast.

“Compounding the implications of this strike, we are facing a humanitarian crisis of extraordinary proportions. Hurricane Helene’s aftermath in communities across North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina have left tremendous flooding and washed-out roads, destruction of neighborhoods, no power, and no potable water. Many of our food retail and product supplier members are trying desperately to ensure their associates’ safety and get their businesses back online to serve these devastated communities and support their own employees who have been displaced.

“We urge the negotiating parties to come to a swift resolution as we all focus on assisting these devastated communities.”

About FMI

