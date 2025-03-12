Stater Bros. Lays Off Dozens of Clerks for the First Time in 89 Years

Sandra McDonald, Los Angeles Times Retail & FoodService March 12, 2025

Photo Credit: Stater Bros. Markets

Stater Bros. Markets has laid off dozens of clerks in its Southern California stores for the first time in its 89-year history, blaming inflation and tariffs for its decision.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that in the last four years, we’ve seen significant inflation, more than I’ve ever seen in my career,” Chief Executive Pete Van Helden said in a video explaining the move to lay off 63 clerks among four Southern California stores, announced Feb. 17.

“With the recent announcements of new tariffs and probably more tariffs to come, it’s quite likely that inflation is going to take off even above the 4.5% we’re seeing now. I’m very worried about that,” he said, referring to recent moves by President Trump to place — and then roll back— tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Los Angeles Times

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Midan 2024 Mid-Year Trends Update

Midan Meat & Poultry June 24, 2024

Most of the time, the Midan team is focused on looking forward, with our research eye trained on today’s meat consumers: In what ways are they evolving into the meat eaters of tomorrow? But around this time every year, we stop and take an intentional look backward—specifically, at our Top Trends to Watch report.