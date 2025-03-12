Stater Bros. Lays Off Dozens of Clerks for the First Time in 89 Years

Stater Bros. Markets has laid off dozens of clerks in its Southern California stores for the first time in its 89-year history, blaming inflation and tariffs for its decision.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that in the last four years, we’ve seen significant inflation, more than I’ve ever seen in my career,” Chief Executive Pete Van Helden said in a video explaining the move to lay off 63 clerks among four Southern California stores, announced Feb. 17.

“With the recent announcements of new tariffs and probably more tariffs to come, it’s quite likely that inflation is going to take off even above the 4.5% we’re seeing now. I’m very worried about that,” he said, referring to recent moves by President Trump to place — and then roll back— tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

