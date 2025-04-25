Stater Bros. Markets Expands its Partnership with IFCO to Create Long-Term Value with Reusable Packaging

Tampa, FL — Stater Bros. Markets, the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, has expanded its long-term strategic partnership with IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food. As part of the multi-year agreement, Stater Bros. will broaden its use of IFCO reusable packaging containers (RPCs) across a wider range of fresh fruits and vegetables. This close collaboration is designed to enhance operational efficiencies, boost sustainability efforts, reduce product shrink and food waste, and elevate the freshness and quality of fresh produce available in stores.

IFCO and Stater Bros. conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the retailer’s fresh grocery supply chain. This process included in-depth assessments of stores and distribution centers, as well as consultations with key produce suppliers. Through close collaboration, opportunities were identified to improve product freshness, reduce costs, and optimize workforce efficiency.

Transitioning to IFCO RPCs from single-use packaging for items such as carrots, corn, stone fruits, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and soft and wet vegetables ensures Stater Bros. has a safer, more stable and protective packaging solution during palletization, transportation and storage of fresh products. The switch has been well received by growers. Given the option, over 80% of Stater Bros. suppliers would choose IFCO RPCs to transport their fresh products.

Brian Sahargun, Sr. Manager of Produce at Stater Bros., highlights the value of IFCO’s support and the efficiency benefits of the IFCO’s circular economy business model: “We appreciate the close collaboration with the IFCO team and their commitment to providing the best possible packaging solution for our specific needs. As more of our fresh products are transported in IFCO RPCs, we can maximize the operational and sustainability benefits. Their durability makes it easier to securely stack, store and transport fresh products more efficiently. This is an exciting development, as shown by the positive response of our key suppliers in choosing to use IFCO RPCs to transport their fresh products.”

Jacob Cadwallader, Director of Produce at Stater Bros., emphasizes the positive impact on store operations and customer satisfaction: “As we continue to reduce single-use packaging in our stores, we’re changing our store environment. Our teammates will spend less time in the back handling packaging waste but more time in the store with our customers, which is where they prefer to be. Additionally, the highly ventilated and robust design of the IFCO RPCs ensures our products are kept fresher for longer, cutting down on shrink and waste. And it’s our customers who ultimately appreciate the results, which is consistently high-quality fresh produce in our stores.”

Jon Brooks, Vice President, Retail Sales at IFCO, sees the partnership as extremely future-oriented: “IFCO is proud to partner with Stater Bros. and support their pursuit of service excellence. Our circular economy pooling model, saves retailers time, space and effort all while reducing the environmental impacts of their supply chain.”

Stater Bros.’ core value is to provide Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day, and our collaborative partnership with them highlights how IFCO’s solutions align with their mission by focusing on sustainable practices and operational excellence. It’s a partnership that underscores Stater Bros.’ dedication to serving its communities with integrity and innovation.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at nearly 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees. While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today’s shoppers. The company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities. Learn more at staterbros.com.

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 395 million reusable packaging containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for over 2.2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS