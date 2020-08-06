Stater Bros. Markets Promotes Bertha Luna to Regional Vice President Retail Operations

San Bernardino, California – Stater Bros. Markets is pleased to announce the promotion of Bertha Luna to the position of Regional Vice President Retail Operations.

In this role, Luna will continue to report to Stater Bros. Markets Executive Vice President Retail Operations Keith Thomas. In this position, Luna will lead the Retail Operations for a regional area served by Stater Bros. Markets.

“Bertha is a well-respected and valuable member of our management team,” stated Pete Van Helden, Stater Bros. Markets CEO. “This promotion recognizes her outstanding leadership skills and dedication to providing our valued customers with the best shopping experience in Southern California,” Van Helden added.

Luna has been a member of the Stater Bros. ‘Family’ for twenty (20) years and has over thirty-two (32) years of experience in the retail grocery industry. Luna began her career in the retail grocery industry in 1988 as a Courtesy Clerk at Lucky Stores. She became a member of the Stater Bros. ‘Family’ in 1999 during the acquisition of Albertson’s and Lucky Stores.

Luna’s career with Stater Bros. Markets started as a Store Manager at the Company’s Fullerton location. In 2000, she was promoted to Retail Grocery Supervisor and in 2006, she was promoted to Retail District Manager. In 2014, Luna transitioned to the position of Director of Diversity, and in 2017 reassumed the role of Retail District Manager. In 2018, she was promoted to Senior Director Retail Operations, her most recent position.

Luna earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resource Management from Western Governors University and is also a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Food Industry Executive Program. Additionally, she serves on the Company’s Refresh Committee, Energy and Sustainability Committee and E-commerce Committee.

