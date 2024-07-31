States Most Impacted by Food Recalls in Recent Years

Trace One Retail & FoodService July 31, 2024

Potato salad with foreign plastic. Mixed greens with listeria exposure. Ice cream with metal fragments. Cookies with undeclared nut allergens. Dried pasta with mold contamination.

These are just a few examples of recent food recalls issued by the U.S. federal government.

Food recalls frequently generate headlines and public concern because of their associated safety risks and health hazards. To help protect consumers, government officials have developed a system of regulation and oversight that identifies potentially unsafe products and issues recalls that get those products off of store shelves and out of consumers’ homes.

This system of oversight is a shared responsibility of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. Each agency is authorized by law to oversee certain types of farms and food production facilities, with sometimes overlapping jurisdiction. As the agencies identify hazardous products, they can issue recalls to minimize risks to consumers.

