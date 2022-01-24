Stay a Cut Above the Rest With Three New Knives from Cutluxe

Every chef knows the importance of high-quality and sharp knives when it comes to creating the perfect meal. Cutluxe, the innovative manufacturer of exceptional kitchen knives, has been providing the very best utensils for chefs of all levels, and now the brand is excited to unveil three new knives joining its collection.

Founded on an ambition to design and manufacture the perfect kitchen knife, Cutluxe works closely with professional gourmet chefs, analyzing their performance and details to create the ultimate knife at truly accessible pricing.

The brand continuously refines its product range, ensuring chefs of all skill levels can enjoy the perfect solution for cutting, slicing, and chopping their ingredients. Now, the innovative brand is launching three new knives designed to help users create the most delicious meals possible.

The new range includes a 9-inch Carving Knife, allowing chefs to expertly slice thin cuts of their favorite meats, a 10-inch Bullnose Butcher Knife, ensuring the perfect clean-cut, and a 10-inch Scimitar Butcher Knife to trim fat and slicing meat. These new knives are made with the same care and quality materials as the entire Cutluxe range and are available to purchase now.Bullnose Butcher KnifeScimitar Butcher KnifeCarving Knife

Dor Gefen, CEO at Cutluxe added, “Since our launch, we have strived to deliver the very best knives at the best possible price. This new three-knife collection helps us to offer even more options for our customers, ensuring they can expand their skills and create the tastiest meals possible.

We are continuously refining our products, and while creating these new knives, we have worked closely with some of the best gourmet chefs on the market, ensuring we can deliver exceptional results with every cut.”

To view the full range and learn more about Cutluxe, visit https://www.cutluxe.com/.

ABOUT CUTLUXE

Cutluxe was founded on the ambition to design and manufacture the perfect kitchen knife. By working directly with professional gourmet chefs, we analyze into the finest details how a great knife performs. Then we design a knife and manufacturing process that delivers exceptional kitchen knives at prices assessable to chefs at all levels. Our concept is simple; to deliver knives at consistently high quality.