Stew Leonard’s CEO on How the Grocery Chain is Handling Tariffs

Michel Martin, NPR's Morning Edition Retail & FoodService April 10, 2025

If you shop for groceries in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, you’re likely familiar with Stew Leonard’s. The supermarket chain calls itself the “world’s largest dairy store,” featuring costumed characters in the aisles, a few petting zoos and even animatronics with dancing vegetables to entertain customers.

Like every other U.S. grocery store, Stew Leonard’s is grappling with major challenges in the shifting market, especially as tariffs continue to impact prices and supply chains. While tariffs on most countries have been paused for 90 days, those on China remain in place, increasing the strain on more inventory and driving up costs.

To listen to the interview, please visit, NPR’s Morning Edition.

