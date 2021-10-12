Stop & Shop and Instacart Team Up to Offer 30-Minute Convenience Delivery Service Across the Northeast With “Stop & Shop Express”

QUINCY, Mass. — Committed to providing customers with convenient ways to shop, Stop & Shop is taking convenience to a new level, partnering with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, to launch Stop & Shop Express. Stop & Shop Express allows customers to shop for groceries, convenience items, and other household essentials delivered to them in as fast as 30 minutes. Stop & Shop is the first grocery retailer in the Northeast to make this service available with Instacart.

Perfect for when you forget the key ingredient in a recipe, just ran out of diapers, or crave a late-night snack, customers will be able to choose from more than 30,000 convenience items like prepared foods, snacks, beverages, paper goods, cleaners, and baby products via Stop & Shop Express. Stop & Shop Express is available to shoppers across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

To celebrate the launch of Stop & Shop Express, customers will receive $20 off their $30 order beginning Tuesday, October 19 with the code Save20on30VC*. Stop & Shop Express is available seven days a week and can be utilized as long as Stop & Shop stores are open, as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 12 a.m. Stop & Shop Express carries a $10 minimum and a $2.99 delivery fee. Instacart Express members will receive Priority Delivery in as fast as 30 minutes for free.

Stop & Shop Express will join Instacart’s Convenience Hub, an Instacart Marketplace product feature that streamlines the convenience shopping experience for customers. Convenience delivery allows customers to access the essentials they need in as fast as 30 minutes – when they need just a few items quickly – supplementing their weekly grocery shop.

“With Stop & Shop Express, not only will we continue to be there for our customers with our great selection of grocery items, but we can be there for them in as fast as 30 minutes,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Our customers’ lives are busier than ever, and this service will help make things easier for them.”

Stop & Shop Express is part of Instacart’s growing convenience category that allows customers to receive an expedited delivery. Stop & Shop first partnered with Instacart in 2017 to offer customers same-day delivery. In July 2020, the grocer expanded its availability on Instacart to 321 locations, making same-day, contactless delivery accessible from more than 75% of its stores.

“We’re proud to expand our long-standing partnership with Stop & Shop to provide customers with an unmatched convenience delivery offering,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “From a last minute baking or dinner ingredient to toothpaste and paper goods, we’re thrilled to give customers an easier and faster way to access their convenience shopping needs. As part of our deepened partnership, we’re excited to introduce Stop & Shop Express and continue to provide an online grocery experience that is effortless, accessible and affordable for customers.”

Customers can shop Stop & Shop Express at express.stopandshop.com, and via Instacart at http://instacart.com/stop-shop-express . To learn more about Stop & Shop Express, please visit www.express.stopandshop.com .

*Offer expires 11/10/2021.

