Stop & Shop Announces Deal Lock Program

Quincy, MA – Committed to delivering great value for its customers, Stop & Shop today announced the launch of its Deal Lock program. This new cost-saving initiative will allow customers to take advantage of sale prices longer by providing extended savings on select items for a couple of weeks at a time. Deal Lock joins Stop & Shop’s sale, every day low price and GO Rewards offers in ensuring its customers can feed all the moments in their lives.

Both national and private label brands are included in the Deal Lock program which spans all store departments and categories. Deal Lock items will be highlighted in the circular, as well as in store with dedicated endcaps, aisle displays, shelf tags, in-store radio announcements and additional store signage – all designed to help customers spend less for longer. Customers can visit stopandshop.com/pages/deal-lock to see all the products currently part of the savings program and how long those prices will stay locked-in.

“We are proud to offer our customers another way to save on the items they want and need, especially during these inflationary times,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Combined with our everyday low prices, weekly sale items and loyalty program offers, we’re giving customers the ability to spend less while still checking everything off their shopping lists.”

Stop & Shop’s first set of Deal Lock offers will launch on August 26th and will include dozens of popular items like select Mott’s applesauce, Land O’Lakes eggs, Nature’s Promise ground turkey and Cafe Bustelo coffee. New Deal Lock items will be added frequently; no clipping required. Once a customer uses their Stop & Shop GO Rewards loyalty card at checkout, they will automatically receive the Deal Lock prices. Those shopping online for Delivery and Pickup will also be able to take advantage of Deal Lock savings automatically at checkout.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.