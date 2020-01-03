Stop & Shop owner Ahold Delhaize plans Connecticut warehouse, shift away from C&S Wholesale Grocers

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Stop & Shop and Hannaford supermarkets owner Ahold Delhaize plans during 2020 to open 975,00 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at a former JCPenney distribution center outside Hartford.

It’s part of a three-year, $480 million plan Ahold Delhaize announced last month to transition its supply chain into a fully integrated self-distribution model and away from a reliance on C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The new distribution center will service 200 Stop & Shop supermarkets in southern New England and New York state with 50 million to 60 million cases of dry goods and nonperishable food items each year, according to a news release from property owners Winstanley Enterprises of Concord, Massachusetts. Winstanly said the new distribution center will create 700 jobs.

