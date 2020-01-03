Stop & Shop owner Ahold Delhaize plans Connecticut warehouse, shift away from C&S Wholesale Grocers

Jim Kinney, MassLive.com Retail & FoodService January 3, 2020

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Stop & Shop and Hannaford supermarkets owner Ahold Delhaize plans during 2020 to open 975,00 square feet of warehouse and distribution space at a former JCPenney distribution center outside Hartford.

It’s part of a three-year, $480 million plan Ahold Delhaize announced last month to transition its supply chain into a fully integrated self-distribution model and away from a reliance on C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The new distribution center will service 200 Stop & Shop supermarkets in southern New England and New York state with 50 million to 60 million cases of dry goods and nonperishable food items each year, according to a news release from property owners Winstanley Enterprises of Concord, Massachusetts. Winstanly said the new distribution center will create 700 jobs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MassLive.com

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Retail Business Services to Open Fresh Kitchen and Culinary Innovation Center in Rhode Island

July 18, 2019 Retail Business Services

The facility, which is located at 320 Commerce Park Rd. in North Kingstown, R.I., will process fresh food items for area grocery stores, including cut fruit and cut vegetables, leaf, grain and pasta salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other items commonly found in deli or grab and go sections of supermarkets. Initially, the facility will serve the Hannaford and Stop & Shop brands.