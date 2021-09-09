Stop & Shop Reaffirms Its Commitment to Quality With Freshness Guarantee

QUINCY, Mass. — Standing by its commitment to offering fresh, high-quality products across its 400+ stores, Stop & Shop has reintroduced its Freshness Guarantee*. The Freshness Guarantee ensures that if a perishable product purchased in Stop & Shop’s meat, seafood, produce, dairy, bakery, floral or deli department does not meet a customer’s standards for freshness and quality, they can return the item and receive double their money back.

“Stop & Shop’s Freshness Guarantee allows us to show how committed we are to providing our shoppers with the freshest products,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We want our customers to shop us with confidence, and this program makes it clear just how important it is to us that we deliver the highest quality standards across all our stores.”

Customers who wish to return a perishable item that does not meet their expected standards can do so at any of the supermarket’s 400+ stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey, regardless of the location where the original product was purchased.

Upon presenting the product, package and/or receipt, Stop & Shop will offer refunds as follows:

In-Store Purchases: Stop & Shop will refund purchases up to 30 days from the date of sale. If a customer receipt is available, the refund will be issued to the original form of payment. Those who no longer have a receipt will receive a store credit.

Stop & Shop will refund purchases up to 30 days from the date of sale. If a customer receipt is available, the refund will be issued to the original form of payment. Those who no longer have a receipt will receive a store credit. Home Delivery and Store Pickup: Stop & Shop will refund purchases made online within seven days of the order’s pickup or delivery date through its Customer Care Center, which can be reached at 1-800-767-7772 Monday-Friday 8am-7pm ET and Saturday 8-5pm ET. Purchases will be verified before being refunded to the original form of payment.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Freshness Guarantee program, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/money-back-guarantee .

* Freshness Guarantee EXCLUDES “reduced for quick sale” and Markdown items. Stop & Shop reserves the right to limit refunds based on misuse, or where prohibited by law.