Stop & Shop to Accelerate Omnichannel Growth With Three New Warerooms and at Least 50 Additional Pickup Locations by Year-End

QUINCY, Mass. — Stop & Shop today announced that it will add three new warerooms and at least 50 more Pickup locations in 2020 to support increased e-commerce demand and make it easier for more customers in the Northeast to get Stop & Shop groceries delivered to their door. The brand also just expanded its availability on Instacart, making same-day delivery with Instacart available at a total of 321 Stop & Shop stores. Stop & Shop has hired more than 750 associates since March to support its online operations.

“By adding new warerooms, additional locations for pickup and expanding our partnership with Instacart, we’re rapidly accelerating our e-commerce capacity and making it possible for more customers to shop how and when they want with us,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Creating a seamless omnichannel experience was a strategic priority for us prior to the pandemic, and with the increased demand we’ve seen over the last several months, it’s more important than ever that we deliver improved digital solutions and online fulfillment for our customers to shop for the food and other groceries they need.”

Stop & Shop currently operates one warehouse and 21 warerooms across its footprint and will be adding three new warerooms in 2020 to increase e-commerce capacity. Stop & Shop also plans to add Pickup to at least 50 more stores by year-end. Launched in June 2019, Pickup is currently available at 212 stores and provides Stop & Shop customers with a faster and more convenient way to shop online and pick up their order in as little as four hours. With this service, customers can place an order on Peapod.com, head to their local store and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car.

Stop & Shop also recently expanded its availability on Instacart to 321 locations, making same-day, contactless delivery available now from more than 75% of its stores. Customers can visit Instacart.com or download the Instacart app to shop and have the opportunity to utilize their Stop & Shop Loyalty card to earn Fuel Points at checkout.

“Instacart is proud to expand our partnership with Stop & Shop as we work to ensure busy people and families in communities across the country have access to same-day delivery from their favorite store,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail, Instacart. “Consumers are now more than ever before relying on online grocery shopping for their everyday needs. Together with Stop & Shop, we’re giving their loyal customers another way to affordably, safely and quickly get the fresh groceries and household essentials they need.”

For more information about Stop & Shop Pickup & Delivery or to place an order online, visit www.peapod.com.

