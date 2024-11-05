Stratas Foods to Acquire AAK Foodservice – Hillside, NJ

Stratas Foods, LLC has signed an agreement to acquire AAK Foodservice, Hillside, a New Jersey-based facility. This strategic acquisition is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions. The addition of AAK Foodservice, Hillside aligns with Stratas Foods’ long-term growth objectives, particularly within the value-added oils, dressings, sauces, and mayonnaise (DSM) categories.

This acquisition significantly enhances Stratas’ manufacturing capabilities in the Northeast, complementing the existing Englewood, NJ site and establishing a stronger operational foundation to serve our customers. The Hillside facility, a high-capacity and well-invested plant, will help Stratas broaden its product offerings, expand its footprint in key markets, and continue to deliver exceptional value to customers.

Erik Heggen, CEO of Stratas Foods, comments on the acquisition:

“The acquisition of AAK Foodservice, Hillside underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint and capabilities in the Northeast. Along with our Englewood, NJ site, AAK Foodservice, Hillside fortifies a robust platform that empowers us to grow with our customers today and well into the future. At Stratas, our team is fiercely focused on redefining what is possible to help our customers thrive. Together, our Hillside and Englewood locations are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders alike.”

Stratas identified the Northeast as a prime region for growth across all product segments, with a particular focus on the value-added oils and DSM categories. The addition of AAK Foodservice, Hillside would provide Stratas with a key manufacturing platform to introduce new specialty products such as butter-flavored oils, and expand our branded Admiration®️ business.

This acquisition would also leverage the strength of Stratas packaged oils along with the strength of AAK Foodservice, Hillside’s extensive DSM capabilities. This move is set to drive growth in high-margin categories while improving operational efficiency.

Expanding from eight to nine manufacturing facilities across the U.S. would also support additional capacity across all product categories, enabling Stratas to continue driving growth and innovation. With these added resources, Stratas aims to become an even more valuable supplier to key distributors and chain accounts by offering a broader product line and creating more opportunities for the addition of other value-added products.

Upon completion of the transaction, employees of AAK Foodservice, Hillside will become part of the Stratas Foods team. Stratas is devoted to partnering with the Hillside team over the following months, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition.

About Stratas Food, LLC

Stratas Foods, LLC is the leading supplier of fats, oils, mayonnaise, dressings and sauces to the Foodservice, Food Ingredients and Retail Private Label markets in North America. Stratas Foods was formed in October 2008 as a 50/50 joint venture between Associated British Foods (ABF) and ADM.