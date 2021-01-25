Subway Restaurants Partners with Broad Street Licensing Group to Deliver Licensed Products to Fans Globally

MILFORD, Conn., – Subway restaurants has appointed Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG), a recognized leader in international brand licensing, to represent the iconic sandwich brand and expand the Subway licensed footprint. The partnership will focus on the creation of Subway branded licensed products in food and lifestyle spaces.

“Our collaboration with Broad Street Licensing Group enables us to connect fans to the Subway brand in new and unexpected ways,” said Mike Kappit, Chief Operating & Insights Officer at Subway. “With BSLG, we will grow our presence beyond our natural borders into other retail environments and strengthen our positioning as a food and lifestyle brand.”

“Subway is an iconic brand known throughout the world for customized, delicious subs made with quality and fresh ingredients,” said Bill Cross, Senior Vice President of Business Development at BSLG. “Through our work with Subway, we will highlight the restaurant’s iconic image along with its fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring fans licensed food and lifestyle products.

With a proven track record in global brand licensing, BSLG was honored with the 2019 Licensing International Awards “Best Licensed Products” award in the Food and Beverage category. This honor further highlights the company’s expansive programs developed in the casual dining space which have been nominated for “Best Licensed Program” year after year.

To learn more about licensing opportunities with Subway, contact [email protected]

About Subway @ Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the SubwayO App.

Subway is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. 0 2020 Subway IP LLC

About Broad Street Licensing Group

Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) is an award-winning restaurant, food & beverage brand licensing agency, and has been named to License!Global magazine’s top global licensing firms for 8 consecutive years. For 25 years, BSLG’s focus on bringing brands into food & beverage retail channels has provided clients with unparalleled depth of experience, expertise and SUCCeSS across multiple categories, channels and delivery platforms, both in the US and internationally. Their roster of SUCCesses includes Burger King, SeaPak Seafood, Farm Rich Foods, Old World Spices, Playboy, Tony Roma’s, Steak n Shake, Playboy, 99 Restaurants, Culinary Institute of America, Unilever, Cutty Sark and Guinness.