Sunbasket Moves Beyond Meal Kits as the Pandemic Lifts At-Home Eating

Sunbasket, the San Francisco-based meal kit company known for its organic ingredients and assortment of diet-specific plans, is looking to reintroduce itself as a general food-delivery service at a time when more Americans are eating at home.

Formerly under the two-word title Sun Basket, the 7-year-old startup is now selling groceries intended for all meal occasions, such as yogurt, empanadas, pasta, cheese, seafood, steak and several pantry staples. It’s also rolling out premade dishes that are ready to serve in as little as 6 minutes.

“We’ve been able to evolve within the context of this opportunity and adapt our business model to meet consumers with what they need and want,” said Vanessa Meyers, svp of growth at Sunbasket. Meyers noted its readymade offerings are an attempt to satisfy people’s desire for both convenience and health, and described the products as a reimagined version of “the traditional Leave It To Beaver microwave meal.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AdWeek